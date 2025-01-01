Home

Curry rice

This emoji showcases a common dish in many Asian cultures, most often seen in Indian and Japanese cuisine. The dish in question can feature a variety of vegetables to make a scrumptious vegetarian meal or can be paired with meat, for a heartier, stew-like dinner.

Keywords: curry, rice
Codepoints: 1F35B
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
