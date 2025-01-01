Home

Rice cracker

This emoji showcases a simple yet delicious Japanese snack: a rice cracker! This healthy, crunchy snack is wrapped in seaweed (Nori, in Japanese) and is a fan favorite in their country. Besides being extremely diet friendly, it also has a lot more flavor than the rice cakes we have come to resent in North America.

Keywords: cracker, rice
Codepoints: 1F358
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍡 dango
    This skewer is known as dango, a sweet Japanese dumpling made for rice flour similar to mochi. Looks good!
  • 🍢 oden
    Oden is a Japanese winter snack, which usually has radish, fish and eggs in it. They are served in a dashi broth on a stick, which this emoji shows.
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🍛 curry rice
    The Curry Rice emoji features a bowl or plate with a mound of rice sitting in a brown stew-like sauce and surrounded by meat, vegetables or both.
  • 🍙 rice ball
    This isn’t just any rice ball. It’s onigiri! Traditionally wrapped in seaweed, also known as nori, onigiri is a yummy Japanese snack.
  • 🍚 cooked rice
    Feeling hungry? This bowl of cooked rice will hit the spot.
  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🔰 Japanese symbol for beginner
    The Japanese symbol for beginner emoji is just that: a green, geometric symbol used in Japan to denote a beginner. Show yourself as a novice while also tracking your growth in any skill using this emoji!
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🥮 moon cake
    Mooncakes are a savory traditional Chinese pastry.
  • 🎍 pine decoration
    The Pine Decoration emoji shows three pieces of bamboo arranged vertically side-by-side and in varying lengths. The whole arrangement is seen placed within a wooden crate.
  • 🌾 sheaf of rice
    A golden sheaf of rice with its seed head is floating in the wind. This grain is one of the world’s most staple foods.
  • 🍁 maple leaf
    The maple leaf emoji is the ultimate representation for Canada, as maple leaves are native to the country and the iconic symbol is featured on the flag.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🥠 fortune cookie
    The fortune cookie emoji features a hollow, beige-colored, crunchy cookie. This delicious Chinese treat is famous for its wise sayings written on a strip of white paper and lodged within the dessert.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🍏 green apple
    The Green Apple emoji depicts a classic Granny Smith, the tart relative of the red apple, and features a stem with a leaf atop its crown.

