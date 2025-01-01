This emoji showcases a simple yet delicious Japanese snack: a rice cracker! This healthy, crunchy snack is wrapped in seaweed (Nori, in Japanese) and is a fan favorite in their country. Besides being extremely diet friendly, it also has a lot more flavor than the rice cakes we have come to resent in North America.
