Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Thanksgiving
    4. »
  4. Maple leaf
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Flowers / Trees
    3. »
  3. Maple leaf
YayText!

Maple leaf

While maple’s leaves come in a variety of colors, especially during the Autumn season, this emoji depicts a maple leaf with red and orange hues. In Canada, from September to November, the leaves on maple trees will turn different variations of red, yellow, orange and brown, before they inevitably fall off the branches, in preparation for the cold season. In the spring, fresh green leaves will regrow, and the process starts all over again. These are the joys of having four very distinct seasons.

Keywords: falling, leaf, maple
Codepoints: 1F341
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍃 leaf fluttering in wind
    The Leaf Fluttering In Wind emoji features leaves, either one or multiple (depending on the provider) falling toward the ground, with motion indicators surrounding the greenery.
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🇨🇦 flag: Canada
    The Canadian flag emoji depicts a red maple leaf centered against a white background, vertical red stripes on both sides.
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🍀 four leaf clover
    Find a four-leaf clover and you’ll be very lucky. This is a rare plant because usually clovers only have 3 leaves, not four. Keep this lucky charm close! The luck of the Irish will always be with you.
  • 🇮🇪 flag: Ireland
    The flag of Ireland emoji consists of three vertical stripes. They are colored green, white, and orange from left to right.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🍏 green apple
    The Green Apple emoji depicts a classic Granny Smith, the tart relative of the red apple, and features a stem with a leaf atop its crown.
  • ☘️ shamrock
    Are you feeling a bit of the luck of the Irish? When you come across a shamrock take a second look, to see if it has four leaves because a leprechaun with a pot of gold just might be nearby. If you ever visit Ireland, or head out for St. Patrick’s day, you’ll see lots of shamrocks.
  • 🇹🇿 flag: Tanzania
    Tanzania's flag emoji features a green triangle in the top left corner and a blue triangle in the bottom right corner. A black stripe runs diagonally from the bottom left corner to the top right. The black stripe is bordered by yellow stripes on both sides.
  • 🍘 rice cracker
    The Rice Cracker emoji features a crunchy Japanese snack wrapped in dark green seaweed. This particular emoji is brown/tan in color.
  • 🫐 blueberries
    The blueberries emoji is a juicy one! It depicts multiple plump blueberries ripe for the snacking.
  • 🇭🇺 flag: Hungary
    The flag of Hungary emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white, and green from top to bottom.
  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🇬🇹 flag: Guatemala
    The flag of Guatemala emoji consists of three vertical stripes. In the middle, there is a white stripe with the National Emblem of Guatemala in the center. On either side, there are plain light blue stripes.
  • 🇮🇩 flag: Indonesia
    The flag of Indonesia emoji features only two colors, red and white, in two horizontal bands.
  • 🇬🇲 flag: Gambia
    The flag of Gambia emoji features three main horizontal stripes of red, blue, and green. The blue stripe contains two smaller white stripes that border the other colors.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText