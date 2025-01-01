While maple’s leaves come in a variety of colors, especially during the Autumn season, this emoji depicts a maple leaf with red and orange hues. In Canada, from September to November, the leaves on maple trees will turn different variations of red, yellow, orange and brown, before they inevitably fall off the branches, in preparation for the cold season. In the spring, fresh green leaves will regrow, and the process starts all over again. These are the joys of having four very distinct seasons.

Copy

Keywords: falling, leaf, maple

Codepoints: 1F341

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )