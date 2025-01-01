Find a shamrock and you’ll have the luck and blessings of the Irish! The shamrock emoji shows a spring with three heart shaped leaves. According to Irish tradition, each leaf is said to bring you health, good luck, and happiness! Did you know? The name shamrock was derived from an Irish word “seamair óg” which means young clover. The 3 leaves of shamrock are said to stand for faith, hope, and love. This emoji gives off the feeling of luck, Ireland, St. Patrick's Day, and lots of green beer. Use this emoji when talking about nature, plants, Ireland, leprechauns, or luck! Example: I’ll spend my upcoming summer vacation with my father in Ireland☘.

Keywords: plant, leaf, irish, st. patrick's day

Codepoints: 2618 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )