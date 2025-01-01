Home

Shamrock

Find a shamrock and you’ll have the luck and blessings of the Irish! The shamrock emoji shows a spring with three heart shaped leaves. According to Irish tradition, each leaf is said to bring you health, good luck, and happiness! Did you know? The name shamrock was derived from an Irish word “seamair óg” which means young clover. The 3 leaves of shamrock are said to stand for faith, hope, and love. This emoji gives off the feeling of luck, Ireland, St. Patrick's Day, and lots of green beer. Use this emoji when talking about nature, plants, Ireland, leprechauns, or luck! Example: I’ll spend my upcoming summer vacation with my father in Ireland☘.

Keywords: plant, leaf, irish, st. patrick's day
Codepoints: 2618 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍀 four leaf clover
    Find a four-leaf clover and you’ll be very lucky. This is a rare plant because usually clovers only have 3 leaves, not four. Keep this lucky charm close! The luck of the Irish will always be with you.
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🍃 leaf fluttering in wind
    The Leaf Fluttering In Wind emoji features leaves, either one or multiple (depending on the provider) falling toward the ground, with motion indicators surrounding the greenery.
  • 💚 green heart
    Is your love one-sided? The green heart emoji is a symbol of hope for reconciliation and friendship. Green is also the color of envy, so be careful. You may be dealing with a jealous heart or envious love. Other possible interpretations: a love of nature, the environment, and Irish pride.
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🍁 maple leaf
    The maple leaf emoji is the ultimate representation for Canada, as maple leaves are native to the country and the iconic symbol is featured on the flag.
  • ♣️ club suit
    Clubs in cards look like three-leaf clovers. They can be seen as lucky but usually clubs symbolize growth.
  • 🤞 crossed fingers
    Wishing you the best of luck! Crossed fingers come in handy when you are really hoping something plays out in your favor. Are you feeling lucky?
  • 🌹 rose
    Stop and smell the roses. They may be pretty, but watch out for the thorns on the stem. The rose is a symbol of love and romance. They are purchased in bulk on Valentine’s Day and during anniversaries.
  • 🇨🇦 flag: Canada
    The Canadian flag emoji depicts a red maple leaf centered against a white background, vertical red stripes on both sides.
  • 🌱 seedling
    The seedling emoji is a tiny green plant sprouting from the ground. In some cases it also shows the seed, but in every case it’s a great symbol of springtime and growth.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • ♠️ spade suit
    “The ace of spades!” Spades are one of the four card suits but is also the name of an ever-popular card game.
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🇮🇪 flag: Ireland
    The flag of Ireland emoji consists of three vertical stripes. They are colored green, white, and orange from left to right.
  • ❄️ snowflake
    Brr, this snowflake emoji is cold! Use the snowflake emoji when it’s snowing out, or to describe a friend who is as delicate and unique as a snowflake.
  • 🎋 tanabata tree
    This emoji is known as a “wishful” one and is used to reflect the Japanese Tanabata Tree. During the Japanese Tanabata festival, people hang wishes they want to be fulfilled on the tree.
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.
  • 🌰 chestnut
    Feeling nutty? A Chestnut might pop up in your messages. This acorn looking emoji is commonly used to talk about nuts, the holidays and fall. Make sure to roast them by the fire before you eat them.
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.

