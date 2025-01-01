Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. St. Patrick's Day
    4. »
  4. Four leaf clover
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Flowers / Trees
    3. »
  3. Four leaf clover
YayText!

Four leaf clover

Today must be your lucky day, if you came across a four-leaf clover. These plants are extremely rare, and are celebrated by people all over the world including Ireland. If you go to a St. Patrick's Day celebration, you may not see any actual four-leaf clovers, but you are sure to see many photos, and images of them. The four-leaf clover emoji features a clover with four heart shaped leaves. The four-leaf clover is a symbol of luck, so use it to wish good luck to your friends and family members. You can also use this emoji in the context of nature, plants, Ireland, and St Patrick’s day. Example: Wish me good luck for the upcoming swimming competition🍀.

Keywords: 4, clover, four, four-leaf clover, leaf, plant, leaf, luck, irish, st. patrick's day,
Codepoints: 1F340
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • ☘️ shamrock
    Are you feeling a bit of the luck of the Irish? When you come across a shamrock take a second look, to see if it has four leaves because a leprechaun with a pot of gold just might be nearby. If you ever visit Ireland, or head out for St. Patrick’s day, you’ll see lots of shamrocks.
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • ♣️ club suit
    Clubs in cards look like three-leaf clovers. They can be seen as lucky but usually clubs symbolize growth.
  • 🍃 leaf fluttering in wind
    The Leaf Fluttering In Wind emoji features leaves, either one or multiple (depending on the provider) falling toward the ground, with motion indicators surrounding the greenery.
  • 🌿 herb
    The herb emoji features leafy greens with multiple branches, resembling basil. This emoji can also represent a plant or the wild.
  • 🍁 maple leaf
    The maple leaf emoji is the ultimate representation for Canada, as maple leaves are native to the country and the iconic symbol is featured on the flag.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • ♠️ spade suit
    “The ace of spades!” Spades are one of the four card suits but is also the name of an ever-popular card game.
  • 🤞 crossed fingers
    Wishing you the best of luck! Crossed fingers come in handy when you are really hoping something plays out in your favor. Are you feeling lucky?
  • 🇨🇦 flag: Canada
    The Canadian flag emoji depicts a red maple leaf centered against a white background, vertical red stripes on both sides.
  • 💚 green heart
    Is your love one-sided? The green heart emoji is a symbol of hope for reconciliation and friendship. Green is also the color of envy, so be careful. You may be dealing with a jealous heart or envious love. Other possible interpretations: a love of nature, the environment, and Irish pride.
  • 🌸 cherry blossom
    The cherry blossom emoji is of a pink flower from a cherry blossom tree native to Asia. They are the pinnacle of spring florals and new life!
  • 🌹 rose
    Stop and smell the roses. They may be pretty, but watch out for the thorns on the stem. The rose is a symbol of love and romance. They are purchased in bulk on Valentine’s Day and during anniversaries.
  • 🪁 kite
    Is there a kite festival going on? Probably not. This emoji is either asking for a fun day outside or telling someone to go fly a kite!
  • 🇵🇱 flag: Poland
    The flag of Poland emoji displays 2 horizontal stripes with white for the top stripe and red for the bottom stripe.
  • ❄️ snowflake
    Brr, this snowflake emoji is cold! Use the snowflake emoji when it’s snowing out, or to describe a friend who is as delicate and unique as a snowflake.
  • 🎋 tanabata tree
    This emoji is known as a “wishful” one and is used to reflect the Japanese Tanabata Tree. During the Japanese Tanabata festival, people hang wishes they want to be fulfilled on the tree.
  • 🪀 yo-yo
    The Yo-Yo emoji features a toy on a string. Color and design range between providers but the overall image of a plastic, colored yo-yo on a string is present.
  • 🥉 3rd place medal
    The 3rd place medal is a bronze medallion strung around a ribbon.
  • 🇭🇺 flag: Hungary
    The flag of Hungary emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white, and green from top to bottom.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText