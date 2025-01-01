Today must be your lucky day, if you came across a four-leaf clover. These plants are extremely rare, and are celebrated by people all over the world including Ireland. If you go to a St. Patrick's Day celebration, you may not see any actual four-leaf clovers, but you are sure to see many photos, and images of them. The four-leaf clover emoji features a clover with four heart shaped leaves. The four-leaf clover is a symbol of luck, so use it to wish good luck to your friends and family members. You can also use this emoji in the context of nature, plants, Ireland, and St Patrick’s day. Example: Wish me good luck for the upcoming swimming competition🍀.

Codepoints: 1F340

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )