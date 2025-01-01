Known as both a fun toy and a pioneer of electricity, the kite is playful and useful (according to Benjamin Franklin, anyway). Best for picnics, outdoor adventures, or expressing a carefree nature, this kite emoji has a dark side, too. The phrase “go fly a kite” is a rude way to tell someone to go away. Watch out for this double-sided kite emoji!
