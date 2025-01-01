The goal net emoji features a net used for a variety of sports. Whether you play soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, or something else that requires a net to score points, this emoji is made for you. Going to a game or training for practice? Use the goal net emoji! If you don’t play sports, the goal net might communicate the accomplishment of a task as a metaphorical goal or score.
