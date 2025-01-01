The ice hockey emoji, not to be confused with “field hockey,” showcases one of the world’s most beloved sports: ice hockey. What better way to represent this sport than by featuring some of its equipment, primarily a hockey stick and puck. Send this to your friends when you want to play a quick game at the community center after school or when you want to remind them how excited you are for the next Winter Olympics.

Keywords: game, hockey, ice, puck, stick

Codepoints: 1F3D2

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )