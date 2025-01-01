Also known as football (almost anywhere except America), soccer is a sport enjoyed by men and women all over the world. This soccer ball emoji is for anyone who enjoys or wants to play this sport of running and kicking. It might also be used to communicate the idea of “soccer moms.”
