Pull out your sweat bands, it’s time to put in some work. Badminton is a popular racquet sport that is usually played head to head or in teams. The badminton emoji shows the badminton racquet and the shuttlecock, also known as the “bird” or “birdie”. Use this emoji when talking about the sport of badminton or something competitive. You can also use this emoji when referring to recreation, or a park. “Uncle Pete brought his gear. 🏸 It’s funny, he thinks he can beat me”

Keywords: badminton, birdie, game, racquet, shuttlecock

Codepoints: 1F3F8

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )