An adrenaline junkie may have stepped on a skateboard a time or two. The action sport is a rush for some and entertaining to watch for others. It’s also considered a dangerous sport, built for those who aren’t afraid to get a scraped up knee or break a few bones here and there. The skateboard emoji shows a skateboard deck and it’s wheels. Use this emoji when talking about the sport of skateboarding, or extreme action.

Example: “Brad, I got my new 🛹 today. Let’s hit the skate park after school to break it in.

Copy

Keywords: board, skateboard

Codepoints: 1F6F9

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )