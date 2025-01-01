An adrenaline junkie may have stepped on a skateboard a time or two. The action sport is a rush for some and entertaining to watch for others. It’s also considered a dangerous sport, built for those who aren’t afraid to get a scraped up knee or break a few bones here and there. The skateboard emoji shows a skateboard deck and it’s wheels. Use this emoji when talking about the sport of skateboarding, or extreme action.
Example: “Brad, I got my new 🛹 today. Let’s hit the skate park after school to break it in.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.