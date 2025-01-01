Home

Emoji

Skateboard

An adrenaline junkie may have stepped on a skateboard a time or two. The action sport is a rush for some and entertaining to watch for others. It’s also considered a dangerous sport, built for those who aren’t afraid to get a scraped up knee or break a few bones here and there. The skateboard emoji shows a skateboard deck and it’s wheels. Use this emoji when talking about the sport of skateboarding, or extreme action.

Example: “Brad, I got my new 🛹 today. Let’s hit the skate park after school to break it in.

Keywords: board, skateboard
Codepoints: 1F6F9
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🛼 roller skate
    Skating along in a roller-skating rink is something almost everyone remembers from childhood. Head to the rink again with this emoji.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🏇 horse racing
    And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
  • ⛷️ skier
    It’s time to hit the slopes with the skier emoji, which shows a person headed downhill on two skis. This winter sport emoji can be best used in conversations about the Olympics or when discussing cozy ski trips.
  • 🏟️ stadium
    Football? Baseball? Rugby? Tennis? Get ready for your favorite sport with the stadium emoji!
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🏸 badminton
    It’s game time! Badminton is a competitive sport that’s popular at backyard cookouts, parks, and beaches. It’s good exercise too.
  • 🎢 roller coaster
    Are you ready to scream? The roller coaster is an adrenaline junkie's dream experience. Ride at the speed of light or fast enough to feel like it. Brave souls only!
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 🎿 skis
    The Skis emoji varies heavily across different platforms, with the common theme being a pair of skis in combination with ski boots or poles.
  • 🐎 horse
    Yee-haw! That’s a really fast horse. Horses are found in almost every part of the world. Some like to hang out on the farm all day and others are trained to race on a track for the equestrian sport. Some horses are even trained for the game of polo.
  • 🥏 flying disc
    The flying disc emoji shows a disc, well, flying with motion lines behind it. It’s depicted in various shades of blue and orange.
  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.
  • tent
    Gather around the campfire, but first set up the tent. If you love the outdoors, then camping is life. Make sure to have a good quality camping tent so it doesn’t rip or blow away. Don’t forget the bug spray and watch out for bears!
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • 🎫 ticket
    Sometimes shown as yellow, blue, orange, or red, this ticket emoji will get you where you need to go.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.

