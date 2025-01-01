Home

Mountain Biker

Bike riding in the mountains is a popular way for those who love outdoors to have an adventure. The mountain biking emoji shows a person wearing athletic clothes, and a helmet sitting on a bike in front of mountains. This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and different genders. The person mountain biking emoji is all about off-road biking, and gives off a feeling of the outdoors, adrenaline, adventure, and exciting thrills. Use this emoji when talking about an escape to nature, camping, mountain biking or health and fitness-related activities. Example: I can’t wait to get out of the city and go 🚵.

Keywords: bicycle, bicyclist, bike, cyclist, mountain, person mountain biking
Codepoints: 1F6B5
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
  • tent
    Gather around the campfire, but first set up the tent. If you love the outdoors, then camping is life. Make sure to have a good quality camping tent so it doesn’t rip or blow away. Don’t forget the bug spray and watch out for bears!
  • 🎢 roller coaster
    Are you ready to scream? The roller coaster is an adrenaline junkie's dream experience. Ride at the speed of light or fast enough to feel like it. Brave souls only!
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🚞 mountain railway
    This emoji shows a train with beautiful mountains in the immediate background.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • 🏂 snowboarder
    It’s time to shred some powder bro! Powder, is a slang term for snow, used amongst snowboarders. If you don’t have great balance or have a fear of heights, this winter action sport in the mountains may not be for you.
  • 🎡 ferris wheel
    Step right on up to the world famous ferris wheel. This attraction is popular at carnivals. The slow moving wheel rotates taking you high up in the sky for some amazing views.
  • 🏇 horse racing
    And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🛼 roller skate
    Skating along in a roller-skating rink is something almost everyone remembers from childhood. Head to the rink again with this emoji.
  • 🥾 hiking boot
    Time to journey up the mountain and hike up to the peak. A good pair of hiking boots will protect your feet from nature’s elements and give you a good grip to get up a steep climb. Don’t forget to pack these with your camping gear.
  • 🌆 cityscape at dusk
    There’s nothing like sunset over a city. The light of the buildings and the fading light of the sun create true beauty and majesty that cannot be compared.
  • 🧖 person in steamy room
    Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
  • ⛴️ ferry
    Nothing beats a ride on the ferry. The swift ocean breeze, the crowded seats, the fishy smell. It’s the best way to get from one bay to another.
  • 🚲 bicycle
    The bicycle emoji show the popular transit and recreational object, a two-wheeled bike. Use this emoji when you’re asking someone to bike a trail with you for exercise.

