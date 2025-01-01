Bike riding in the mountains is a popular way for those who love outdoors to have an adventure. The mountain biking emoji shows a person wearing athletic clothes, and a helmet sitting on a bike in front of mountains. This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and different genders. The person mountain biking emoji is all about off-road biking, and gives off a feeling of the outdoors, adrenaline, adventure, and exciting thrills. Use this emoji when talking about an escape to nature, camping, mountain biking or health and fitness-related activities. Example: I can’t wait to get out of the city and go 🚵.

Keywords: bicycle, bicyclist, bike, cyclist, mountain, person mountain biking

Codepoints: 1F6B5

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )