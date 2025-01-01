If you are headed on a hike up a mountain, you’ll want to grab a pair of good hiking boots. The hiking boot emoji shows a single boot style shoe, with a ridged sole, small boot heel, and laces. The color and style of the boot vary by the emoji keyboard. The hiking boot emoji is often used when talking about hiking, the outdoors, camping, excursions, and nature bound adventures. This emoji can also give off a feeling of adventure, adrenaline and discovery. Use this emoji when you are ready to climb your next mountain. Example: Deb, don’t forget to pack your 🥾 for the camping trip.

Keywords: backpacking, boot, camping, hiking

Codepoints: 1F97E

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )