Saris have been considered a fashion icon for more than 5,000 years. They are long, unstitched pieces of cloth that are wrapped around the waist and draped over the shoulder. Starting around the age of 16, girls wear saris on a daily basis and have special ones for occasions such as weddings and funerals. This emoji can be used to show the Indian culture or to let people know you are attending a traditional Indian wedding.

Copy

Keywords: clothing, dress, sari

Codepoints: 1F97B

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )