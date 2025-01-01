Home

Sari

Saris have been considered a fashion icon for more than 5,000 years. They are long, unstitched pieces of cloth that are wrapped around the waist and draped over the shoulder. Starting around the age of 16, girls wear saris on a daily basis and have special ones for occasions such as weddings and funerals. This emoji can be used to show the Indian culture or to let people know you are attending a traditional Indian wedding.

Keywords: clothing, dress, sari
Codepoints: 1F97B
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 👔 necktie
    Show your coworkers how professional you are with the necktie emoji. This traditional necktie is sure to impress even the most stubborn of bosses.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 🇮🇴 flag: British Indian Ocean Territory
    The flag emoji of the British Indian Ocean Territory features the Union Jack in the top left corner. The background is made up of white and navy waves. The flag also features a palm tree above St. Edward's crown.
  • 👙 bikini
    A teeny tiny bikini is a popular choice for women who want to let it all hang out on the beach. The bikini emoji is often used when talking about vacations, beaches, pools, tanning, swimming, or a fit bikini body.
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 🥾 hiking boot
    Time to journey up the mountain and hike up to the peak. A good pair of hiking boots will protect your feet from nature’s elements and give you a good grip to get up a steep climb. Don’t forget to pack these with your camping gear.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🧢 billed cap
    The billed cap emoji depicts a traditional baseball cap with a long bill in front and a fitted cap. Use this emoji in the context of sports and athletic fashion.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 flag: England
    The flag emoji of England is depicted by a white background with a red cross breaking the background into quadrants.
  • 🇵🇳 flag: Pitcairn Islands
    The Pitcairn Island flag emoji displays a blue background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. On the right side in the middle is a largely green and yellow emblem with a blue, green, and yellow shield.
  • 🧥 coat
    The Coat emoji features what looks like a winter coat. Although color and style may vary across platforms, a long trench coat design is popular among various providers.
  • 🇷🇺 flag: Russia
    The Russian flag emoji has three horizontal stripes. The top stripe is white, the middle stripe is blue and the bottom stripe is red.
  • 🇨🇷 flag: Costa Rica
    The Costa Rican flag emoji is made up of five horizontal red, white, and blue stripes. The thick red one in the middle is flanked by two white stripes, followed by two blue stripes on the top and bottom.
  • 🇾🇹 flag: Mayotte
    The flag emoji of Mayotte features the region's unofficial flag: the Mayotte coat of arms on a white background.
  • 🇧🇿 flag: Belize
    The flag of Belize emoji has a royal blue background, with thin red stripes at the top and bottom. Belize's National Coat of Arms in centered on the flag, within a white circle.
  • 🩱 one-piece swimsuit
    If you are headed out for a swim, you’ll be grabbing a swimsuit. A one-piece swimsuit is a great option for women who want a little extra support and coverage. Wear it to the pool, the beach, or anywhere else where you can dive in a splash around in the water.

