The billed cap emoji is a blue baseball cap with a single bill worn in the front for a traditional style and to the back for an edgier look. This type of hat is popular among people of all genders, but is perhaps most commonly associated with dads.

Keywords: baseball cap, billed cap

Codepoints: 1F9E2

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )