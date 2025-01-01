Home

Jeans

Blue jeans are a very common casual leg-wear, and this emoji shows a standard pair. You can use this emoji to show that you’re wearing pants, or want to buy some. If you want to go the extra mile, it can be combined with other emojis and you can text an entire wardrobe. It can also be used with the 🚫 emoji to communicate a stricter, more formal dress code, no jeans allowed.

Keywords: clothing, jeans, pants, trousers
Codepoints: 1F456
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 👑 crown
    If you’re sitting on the throne, you’ll need to wear your crown. The crown emoji signifies royalty, wealth and power. Kings, queens, princes, and princesses wear crowns on their heads. Rule the kingdom, or your group chat with a gold crown emoji dripping in jewels.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 👔 necktie
    Show your coworkers how professional you are with the necktie emoji. This traditional necktie is sure to impress even the most stubborn of bosses.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 👒 woman’s hat
    The woman’s hat emoji is a fashionable warm-weather hat one may wear in church or on a prairie day in the summer.
  • 👡 woman’s sandal
    Sun’s out? Sandals out! Sandals are a stylish footwear option to let the feet breathe while still looking fashionable at the beach or on vacation. This shoe is best worn during the springtime, summertime, or whenever there is warm weather.
  • 🧣 scarf
    As it is the perfect fall and winter accessory, send a scarf emoji when it starts to get a little chilly and you want to bundle up and stay warm.
  • 🧷 safety pin
    The safety pin emoji shows a metal pin similar in shape and size to the paperclip emoji, but is instead often used to keep clothing together. Use this emoji when you’re just barely holding it together.
  • 🧥 coat
    The Coat emoji features what looks like a winter coat. Although color and style may vary across platforms, a long trench coat design is popular among various providers.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 📿 prayer beads
    The prayer beads emoji features a single strand of brown or red beads with a tassel hanging from the middle.
  • 🧢 billed cap
    The billed cap emoji depicts a traditional baseball cap with a long bill in front and a fitted cap. Use this emoji in the context of sports and athletic fashion.
  • 🩰 ballet shoes
    These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.
  • 👠 high-heeled shoe
    Life is short, but heels shouldn’t be! Always keep your heels, head, and standards high. The fashionable women’s shoe may be painful to wear for some, but others love the lift and height they give. The high-heel represents sexiness, class, and confidence.
  • 👛 purse
    Never open a purse without permission. There could be some value items inside like money, coins, makeup, jewelry, and other belongings. The purse is also a major fashion statement and the emoji can be a symbol for fashion or style.

