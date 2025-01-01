Blue jeans are a very common casual leg-wear, and this emoji shows a standard pair. You can use this emoji to show that you’re wearing pants, or want to buy some. If you want to go the extra mile, it can be combined with other emojis and you can text an entire wardrobe. It can also be used with the 🚫 emoji to communicate a stricter, more formal dress code, no jeans allowed.

Keywords: clothing, jeans, pants, trousers

Codepoints: 1F456

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )