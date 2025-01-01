Would you bow down to the King or Queen? Others may bow down to you, if you are wearing a crown. The crown emoji shows a golden crown with different colored jewels. The crown is a symbol of royalty, weath, and power. Kings, queens, princes, and princesses wear crowns on their heads. While you might not be next in line for an actual throne, you can rule over your group chat with this emoji. The crown emoji is often associated with royalty, power, confidence, money, kingdoms, fantasy, monarchy, Kings, and Queens.Example: Raja, don’t forget your 👑 today during your speech. You are a queen in my eyes!

Keywords: clothing, crown, king, queen

Codepoints: 1F451

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )