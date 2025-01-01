The princess is in training to be the queen, so make sure to show some respect. This emoji is one of royalty and power. The princess emoji shows a person wearing a princess tiara. This emoji comes in different skin tones. The princess emoji is usually associated with royalty, a princess, a majestic fantasy and the monarch. Use this emoji when talking about something or someone that is royal, powerful, and fit to be a princess. Example: Bella is so spoiled. She thinks she is a 👸
