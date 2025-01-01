The strongest and most powerful being in all the keyboards, the superhero emoji is flying in to save the day. This hero has a mask, cape, and is ready to fend off the enemies. The superhero emoji gives off a feeling of courage, strength, bravery, and power. Use this emoji to describe someone who has superhero tendencies or an actual superhero! Example: “Mom, Brenden and I want 🦸 costumes for Halloween”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.