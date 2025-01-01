Home

Superhero

The strongest and most powerful being in all the keyboards, the superhero emoji is flying in to save the day. This hero has a mask, cape, and is ready to fend off the enemies. The superhero emoji gives off a feeling of courage, strength, bravery, and power. Use this emoji to describe someone who has superhero tendencies or an actual superhero! Example: “Mom, Brenden and I want 🦸 costumes for Halloween”

Keywords: good, hero, heroine, superhero, superpower
Codepoints: 1F9B8
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

