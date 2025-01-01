Are you ready to get into trouble? It will be fun! This pretty much sums up the smiling face with horns emoji. Beware of the sender. This emoji is widely sent in a sexual or devious context. It could also be used when someone is seeking revenge or feeling mischievous. The smile and horns symbolize the fun associated with getting into trouble. Example “Beth do you want to come over tonight? 😈”
