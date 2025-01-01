OMG! What is that? This cat seems very worried about something. The cat face emoji shows the face of a cat with pointed ears, wide white eyes, a wide-open mouth, and its hands on its cheeks. The cat looks scared, surprised and shocked. Use this emoji if you love cats and want to give off a feeling of being in shock, spooked, fearful, anxious, or worried. Example: “The thunder from last night's storm freaked me out! 🙀.
