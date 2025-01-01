The fox is an animal often associated with shrewdness and street-smarts. It can be a little shifty at times and trick you into believing what it wants you to believe. The emoji shows a red or orange-colored fox with pointy ears. Use this emoji when you want to describe an actual fox. You can also use this emoji when you want to reference something or someone that might have a trick up their sleeve.

Example: “That Conny is as sly as a 🦊. I’d watch out for her, If I were you”

Copy

Keywords: face, fox

Codepoints: 1F98A

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )