Fox

The fox is an animal often associated with shrewdness and street-smarts. It can be a little shifty at times and trick you into believing what it wants you to believe. The emoji shows a red or orange-colored fox with pointy ears. Use this emoji when you want to describe an actual fox. You can also use this emoji when you want to reference something or someone that might have a trick up their sleeve.

Example: “That Conny is as sly as a 🦊. I’d watch out for her, If I were you”

Keywords: face, fox
Codepoints: 1F98A
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🐵 monkey face
    A monkey can be an adorable animal, but is also known for being a little too playful. Use this emoji when talking about this jungle loving animal that swings on trees for fun.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐹 hamster
    This hamster emoji may look like the mouse emoji, but it’s the fluffier, more domestic pet with orange and white fur. This little hamster can be used in any situation where you’re talking about small pets or anything tiny and cute. This emoji likes to run on hamster wheels ad infinitum... and make a great first pet.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.
  • 🐼 panda
    Show me a single person who hates Pandas? What’s not to love about this adorable animal. The Panda bear emoji gives off a feeling of cuteness. While this Asian bear may be one of the most popular animals in China, they could actually get pretty aggressive in the wild. Panda bears live in China. Unlike other bears, Pandas are mostly vegetarians. They can eat up to 40 pounds of bamboo a day.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🐖 pig
    Oink Oink, Is that a pig on the farm? This pink animal is cherished by farmers because the big swine sell for a lot of money. Meat like ham, bacon and other pork products come from pigs. Some piglets are kept as pets. Pigs are also very smart animals. Pigs can often be found wallowing in mud. They have distinct flat noses. Often pink colored.
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!
  • 🐽 pig nose
    The pig nose emoji features the pig's most distinctive body part, its nose. The pig nose is pictured as a round pink pig snout, with two darker-toned holes for nostrils. Oink oink.
  • 🐻 bear
    The bear emoji is just the face or head of a bear and looks rather cartoonish and cuddly like a teddy bear. This bear face emoji is cute, but don't be mistaken. Bears are large powerful mammals, who shouldn't be reckoned with. You should not cuddle a wild bear if you value your safety. Never get between a momma bear and her cubs.
  • 🐱 cat face
    The cat face emoji shows a furry, whiskery friend looking straight ahead. Use this emoji when you’re looking for a neutral cat, as opposed to the emotive cat emojis.
  • 🦏 rhinoceros
    Rhinoceros, or rhinos, are strong mammals with thick, tough skin and huge horns on their snouts. Rhinos can weigh up to 2200 pounds in real life, but the emojis weigh far less. They are the armored tanks of the animal kingdom.
  • 😺 grinning cat
    This grinning cat emoji holds its eyes open while it flashes a toothy smile at you. Perhaps it’s expecting a tasty cat treat or is accompanying a friendly hello.
  • 🐮 cow face
    The cow face emoji could win the best barn animal of the year award. Who could say no to that face? Moo.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🦝 raccoon
    Also known as the “trash panda,” the raccoon is a mysterious and mischievous mammal that gets into trouble (and trash) around the North American Continent.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.

