Meow! This cat face emoji shows a single cat head looking straight-on. Use this emoji with all your crazy cat lady friends, or when talking about whether or not you’re thinking of picking up a stray. This kitty shows a neutral emotion, as opposed to the commonly used cat emojis that show a wide range of emotions.
