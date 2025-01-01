Home

Cat face

Meow! This cat face emoji shows a single cat head looking straight-on. Use this emoji with all your crazy cat lady friends, or when talking about whether or not you’re thinking of picking up a stray. This kitty shows a neutral emotion, as opposed to the commonly used cat emojis that show a wide range of emotions.

Keywords: cat, face, pet
Codepoints: 1F431
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.
  • 😺 grinning cat
    This grinning cat emoji holds its eyes open while it flashes a toothy smile at you. Perhaps it’s expecting a tasty cat treat or is accompanying a friendly hello.
  • 🐈 cat
    Cats are common house pets, knows for their independence and quirky personalities. The Cat emoji features an orange or grey cat, depending on the provider. The cat is standing on all fours, portraying its side profile.
  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 😾 pouting cat
    The pouting cat emoji shows a grumpy frowning cat who clearly isn’t pleased, whether it didn’t get enough catnip or hasn’t chattered at enough birds through a window. Use this emoji when you’re slightly annoyed at your friend who loves cats. Sorry sour puss.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 🐽 pig nose
    The pig nose emoji features the pig's most distinctive body part, its nose. The pig nose is pictured as a round pink pig snout, with two darker-toned holes for nostrils. Oink oink.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 🐹 hamster
    This hamster emoji may look like the mouse emoji, but it’s the fluffier, more domestic pet with orange and white fur. This little hamster can be used in any situation where you’re talking about small pets or anything tiny and cute. This emoji likes to run on hamster wheels ad infinitum... and make a great first pet.
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐯 tiger face
    The Tiger Face emoji features a friendly looking, cartoon-like character. This specific emoticon is looking straight ahead and is depicted as primarily yellow or orange, with black stripes, as is expected from a tiger. "The eye of the tiger, the thrill of the fight."
  • 😸 grinning cat with smiling eyes
    The grinning cat with smiling eyes may have started out as the grinning cat, but now it’s heard something so funny it can’t even keep its eyes open! Use this emoji when someone tells a killer feline knock-knock joke.
  • 😹 cat with tears of joy
    Is this cat crying or laughing? How about both? This cat emoji has tears of joy streaming from its face. It must’ve heard something pretty hilarious to be laughing this hard. What joke did he hear? Inquiring minds want to know.
  • 🐭 mouse face
    A squeaky little mouse face emoji. This emoji may be cute, but these little rodents can be a pain to deal with if they infest your home. The mouse face emoji is often used when speaking about rodents, mice, rats, and other crawling critters.
  • 🐈‍⬛ black cat
    If you see a black cat, be careful. If it crosses your path, that’s bad luck. The black cat emoji is often seen around Halloween time or when talking about something that is unlucky. While black cats are cute animals, they are known to be a supernatural sign of danger and misfortune.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!
  • 🐼 panda
    Show me a single person who hates Pandas? What’s not to love about this adorable animal. The Panda bear emoji gives off a feeling of cuteness. While this Asian bear may be one of the most popular animals in China, they could actually get pretty aggressive in the wild. Panda bears live in China. Unlike other bears, Pandas are mostly vegetarians. They can eat up to 40 pounds of bamboo a day.

