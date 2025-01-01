Home

Black cat

If one of these emojis crosses your social media stream, that's seven years bad luck.

Black cats are known to bring bad luck. The black cat is a big symbol of Halloween and misfortune. The black cat emoji shows a cat with black fur standing on four legs. The style of the cat varies based on the emoji keyboard. The black cat emoji is often associated with Halloween, bad luck, and even danger. This emoji gives off a spooky, unlucky, and weary feel. Black cats are also pets so this emoji could be used by cat lovers as well. Example: Wanda just got a 🐈‍⬛. It’s so cute.

Keywords: black, cat, unlucky
Codepoints: 1F408 200D 2B1B
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🖤 black heart
    Your heart is black, you have no soul. A black heart is one commonly used when talking about a love for something dark, evil, and bad. It can also just be used to show your love for the color black. The color of opal. Alternatively, a goth heart.
  • 🕷️ spider
    These creepy critters with eight legs, make webs to catch their dinner. The spider emoji is often used when talking about spiders, Halloween, or the Marvel comic book character Spiderman. Are you afraid of spiders?
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🦇 bat
    Bats are flying nocturnal mammals. They use echolocation to navigate dark caves. Some say that vampires can turn into bats. The bat emoji may be appropriate when creating a spooky Halloween motif in your messages, or when you’re trying to summon Batman.
  • 🕸️ spider web
    The spider web emoji is most commonly used around Halloween. It can be used to depict something creepy or scary is happening.
  • 👻 ghost
    Do you believe in ghosts? Maybe this is just a regular smiley face emoji under a white sheet? Maybe its a g...g...g...ghost! These ghoulish spirits just may be lurking in a haunted place. Casper may be friendly but some ghosts are silly, like this emoji. Boo! Did he make you jump? He might come out at Halloween or be hanging out in a graveyard. Beware!
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🐱 cat face
    The cat face emoji shows a furry, whiskery friend looking straight ahead. Use this emoji when you’re looking for a neutral cat, as opposed to the emotive cat emojis.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 😺 grinning cat
    This grinning cat emoji holds its eyes open while it flashes a toothy smile at you. Perhaps it’s expecting a tasty cat treat or is accompanying a friendly hello.
  • 🧛 vampire
    Careful, this emoji vants to dreenk your blood! A favorite of Halloween enthusiasts and Twilight lovers alike, the vampire emoji is the perfect way to convey your spookiest moods.
  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • black large square
    In a series of black square emojis, the black large square is the largest one.
  • 🐅 tiger
    The tiger emoji shows the full body of nature’s favorite striped big cat: the tiger. The tiger is known for its distinctive orange and black stripes and potentially fatal punches. Lots of people think that tigers are grrrreat.
  • 🎃 jack-o-lantern
    Trick of treat! The Jack-O-Lantern is a popular symbol of Halloween. The pumpkin can be carved into something funny or scary and used to decorate a home during this popular, candy filled holiday.
  • 🐈 cat
    Cats are common house pets, knows for their independence and quirky personalities. The Cat emoji features an orange or grey cat, depending on the provider. The cat is standing on all fours, portraying its side profile.
  • 🧡 orange heart
    Orange you glad this heart is orange? Use this heart to express your energetic, warm, and caring love for something or someone. Orange is also a color often used during the fall, Halloween, and can represent energy and adventure. The color of tangerines and the sun.
  • 🐹 hamster
    This hamster emoji may look like the mouse emoji, but it’s the fluffier, more domestic pet with orange and white fur. This little hamster can be used in any situation where you’re talking about small pets or anything tiny and cute. This emoji likes to run on hamster wheels ad infinitum... and make a great first pet.
  • 🐼 panda
    Show me a single person who hates Pandas? What’s not to love about this adorable animal. The Panda bear emoji gives off a feeling of cuteness. While this Asian bear may be one of the most popular animals in China, they could actually get pretty aggressive in the wild. Panda bears live in China. Unlike other bears, Pandas are mostly vegetarians. They can eat up to 40 pounds of bamboo a day.

