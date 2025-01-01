Black cats are known to bring bad luck. The black cat is a big symbol of Halloween and misfortune. The black cat emoji shows a cat with black fur standing on four legs. The style of the cat varies based on the emoji keyboard. The black cat emoji is often associated with Halloween, bad luck, and even danger. This emoji gives off a spooky, unlucky, and weary feel. Black cats are also pets so this emoji could be used by cat lovers as well. Example: Wanda just got a 🐈‍⬛. It’s so cute.

Keywords: black, cat, unlucky

Codepoints: 1F408 200D 2B1B

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )