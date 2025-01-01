Do you even care about doing good? Or is your heart just black. A black heart is often associated with something that is evil. The Black heart emoji shows a heart shape in the color black. A black heart can give off a feeling of darkness, something evil, a bad energy, or something sinful. A black heart can also be used to show your love for the color black. Example: I’m convinced that Cindy just loves being evil. Her heart is 🖤

Copy

Keywords: black, black heart, evil, wicked

Codepoints: 1F5A4

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )