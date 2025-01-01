Home

Emoji

Styles

Blog

How-To

FAQ

Anatomical heart

Show me something stronger than the human heart? You can’t live without it. Every time it suffers a heartbreak, it keeps the body alive! The anatomical heart emoji depicts a detailed picture of the real human heart. This heart is much different than the red heart emoji, because this is the actual body part. Use this emoji when talking about something medical like heart disease or a heart specialist. You can also use this anatomical heart to express the feeling of love. Example: John, are you a coronary artery? Because you are wrapped all around my heart 🫀

Keywords: anatomical, cardiology, heart, organ, pulse
Codepoints: 1FAC0
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • 😻 smiling cat with heart-eyes
    The Smiling Cat with Heart Eyes is the cute, animal version of the smiling face with heart eyes emoji and features a cat with a wide smile and hearts where eyes should be. Oh my this cat admires you. Meow love.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 💙 blue heart
    A blue heart. The color of the sky, ice, and blueberries. Can also be used to show support for doctors, nurses, police, and other essential workers.
  • 💜 purple heart
    The purple heart emoji is another heart emoji in a non-red color that shows positive feelings. It may also refer to the Purple Heart military medal of honor.
  • 💘 heart with arrow
    This lovestruck Romeo has been shot through the heart! Maybe a secret valentine’s got a crush on you? An arrow slung by Cupid provokes passion and love. A heart caught in cupid's crossfire.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 🖤 black heart
    Your heart is black, you have no soul. A black heart is one commonly used when talking about a love for something dark, evil, and bad. It can also just be used to show your love for the color black. The color of opal. Alternatively, a goth heart.
  • 💞 revolving hearts
    The revolving hearts emoji shows two small hearts in motion, orbiting each other. Use this emoji when you’re in a partnership that makes you feel like your hearts are intertwined. (Aww!)
  • 🎗️ reminder ribbon
    Keep trying! Because giving up is not an option. The reminder ribbon is displayed to show solidarity, to raise awareness and to show support for a cause like breast cancer awareness , suicide prevention, or the fight against domestic violence.
  • 💛 yellow heart
    The yellow heart is a yellow heart symbol used to convey positive feelings, whether or not the “L” word is used. It could be used in familial sense or when showing gratitude. The color of lemons and taxicabs.
  • 🩺 stethoscope
    Heading to the doctor’s office? You’ll most likely see a stethoscope around their neck. This an emoji symbolizes a doctor, medicine and health.
  • ❤️ red heart
    I love you! The classic red heart is a popular symbol of love, endearment, and deep friendship. The color of strawberries and lipstick. Red hearts are used frequently during wedding anniversaries, Valentines Day, and other times of romance, including a love affair with food, music, or any other non-human item.
  • 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 people holding hands
    Are you in love, or are you just friends? The people holding hands emoji can be a symbol of romance, love, and friendship. This emoji is available is a variety of gender and skin tone combinations. The non-gendered and same-gendered versions of this emoji are a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community. Love is Love.

