Show me something stronger than the human heart? You can’t live without it. Every time it suffers a heartbreak, it keeps the body alive! The anatomical heart emoji depicts a detailed picture of the real human heart. This heart is much different than the red heart emoji, because this is the actual body part. Use this emoji when talking about something medical like heart disease or a heart specialist. You can also use this anatomical heart to express the feeling of love. Example: John, are you a coronary artery? Because you are wrapped all around my heart 🫀

Copy

Keywords: anatomical, cardiology, heart, organ, pulse

Codepoints: 1FAC0

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )