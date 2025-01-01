Home

Emoji

Revolving hearts

These two revolving hearts are in motion, rotating around each other like the moon orbits the earth—only it’s implied it’s going at a faster rate than one orbit every 27 days. Use this emoji to talk about two people who are clearly so meant to be in love together that it seems like their hearts are in one smooth motion.

Keywords: revolving, revolving hearts
Codepoints: 1F49E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 🏩 love hotel
    Single? You may have the wrong reservation. The love hotel is for couples looking for some intimate alone time. A love hotel plays up a couple’s sexual fantasy and creates a romantic and private space from them to love on each other. Hopefully the walls are soundproof.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 💭 thought balloon
    Hmmm…? Time to think about what to do. If you find yourself in a thoughtful, or mentally indecisive state, this emoji just might pop up. This may also come up if you're daydreaming, or if you're thinking things that are better left unspoken. These thought bubbles are often found in cartoons and comic books when someone is in deep thought.
  • watch
    The watch emoji depicts a simple looking wristwatch with an analog face as opposed to a digital. Use this emoji when someone asks you what time it is and you’d like to inform them that it is “Time to get a watch!”
  • 💛 yellow heart
    The yellow heart is a yellow heart symbol used to convey positive feelings, whether or not the “L” word is used. It could be used in familial sense or when showing gratitude. The color of lemons and taxicabs.
  • 🫀 anatomical heart
    Sometimes a cute little red heart just isn’t enough. Use the anatomical heart to show that your feelings for someone are as real as this beating heart. They pump blood through your body’s veins and you can’t live without them. Or you just might need a heart doctor.
  • 😚 kissing face with closed eyes
    Pucker up buttercup. I really want to kiss you. This emoji means you’re ready to come in for a loving smooch on the lips.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🟡 yellow circle
    Roses are red, violets are blue, bananas are yellow, and this emoji is too! The yellow circle is a simple emoji that can be used to say the color yellow without having to type it. You can also use this emoji to express caution, the sun, light, or to simply use the color yellow to brighten up your message.
  • 💙 blue heart
    A blue heart. The color of the sky, ice, and blueberries. Can also be used to show support for doctors, nurses, police, and other essential workers.

