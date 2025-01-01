These two revolving hearts are in motion, rotating around each other like the moon orbits the earth—only it’s implied it’s going at a faster rate than one orbit every 27 days. Use this emoji to talk about two people who are clearly so meant to be in love together that it seems like their hearts are in one smooth motion.
