Yellow is the color of the sun, bananas, and snow that you should never eat. The yellow circle emoji shows a large yellow circle. The exact style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The yellow circle emoji can be used to say the color yellow without having to type it or to describe the color of something. You can also use this emoji to express caution, similar to a yellow traffic light. Love the color yellow? Use this emoji to add a pop of color to your message. Example: “You’ve already called him twice and you want to call him again? Take caution ”

Keywords: circle, yellow

Codepoints: 1F7E1

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )