Sun with face

This smiling sun emoji depicts a simple, friendly looking sun that is often seen in cartoons, children’s shows or hastily drawn pictures (probably by your own kid). When used literally, it can be sent to your crush to awkwardly mention the nice weather you’ve been having lately, or as a way to entice your girlfriends to go on vacation with you!

Keywords: bright, face, sun, sun with face, outer space
Codepoints: 1F31E
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • ☁️ cloud
    The cloud emoji is a cute little puffy white cloud. Use it to indicate that the day will be a bit overcast.
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 🌩️ cloud with lightning
    This weather emoji is electric! The cloud with lightning shows a fluffy white cloud with a single streak of yellow or orange lightning.
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!
  • sun behind cloud
    The Sun Behind Cloud emoji features half of a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy white cloud.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.
  • ☀️ sun
    The sun emoji is a cartoonish depiction of the galaxy’s largest star, with pointy illustrated rays coming out from the central yellow circle.
  • 🌝 full moon face
    The Full Moon Face emoji is a simple, yellow circle with light-colored craters to simulate the moon’s appearance. It has brown eyes, which are looking to the left, a nose and a wide smile.
  • 🇵🇭 flag: Philippines
    The flag of Philippines emoji displays a blue stripe on top and a red stripe on the bottom. Connecting the 2 stripes is a white triangle with 3 small yellow stars in each corner of the triangle. There is a yellow sun in the middle of the white triangle as well.
  • 🌦️ sun behind rain cloud
    The Sun Behind Rain Cloud emoji features a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy grey cloud with blue raindrops falling from it.
  • 🌇 sunset
    It’s time to wind down, the sun is setting and the day is almost over. A sunset is a relaxing scene that is often enjoyed by everyone. It can be used as a symbol of romance for couples.
  • 😃 grinning face with big eyes
    What’s this emoji so happy about? Sometimes this grinning wide-eyed emoji is used to show happiness, but can also be used to be creepy or show sarcasm.
  • 🌫️ fog
    When things seem unclear in your life, it’s like a fog falls over you.
  • 🇳🇵 flag: Nepal
    The Nepal flag emoji shows 2 red triangular figures attached vertically with a blue outline. There is a white half-moon emblem and half sun combination icon towards the lower portion of the top triangle and a white 12-point sun centered in the middle of the lower triangle.
  • 🌛 first quarter moon face
    Nighty night, time for some sleep. The first quarter moon face, gives the moon a little personality. The smiling moon is a kind and friendly way to wish someone a good night and sweet dreams.
  • 😎 smiling face with sunglasses
    Cool as a cucumber, this emoji features a yellow smiley face rocking a black pair of shades.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 🔆 bright button
    Do you need a little more light in your life? Just turn up the brightness with this sunny bright button emoji!
  • 🌨️ cloud with snow
    This emoji depicts a fluffy white cloud with a handful of white snowflakes falling from it. Use this wintertime emoji when its time to go sledding or build a snowman.
  • 😌 relieved face
    The Relieved Face emoji features a yellow face with closed, relaxed eyes. Its eyebrows are lifted slightly and a small, content smile is seen on its face. The face you make after submitting that final paper. Everything is going to be okay. You pulled it off. Nice job. You earned that vacation.

