Someone call Benjamin Franklin! The lightning is ready for his kite experiment. This cloud with lightning emoji features only a single streak of lightning. Can you hear the thunder, yet? This emoji is best used when lightning strikes near you or to say that something is electrifying, like a new romance or exciting experience.
