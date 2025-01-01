If this emoji is of a planet it our solar system, it is probably depicting Saturn. Saturn, the sixth planet from the sun, is the only one with visible rings. It’s also the second largest planet in the solar system. The rings you see are actually made up of thousands of smaller ringlets, which make them visible.

