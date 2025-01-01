Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Time / Weather
    3. »
  3. Ringed planet
YayText!

Ringed planet

If this emoji is of a planet it our solar system, it is probably depicting Saturn. Saturn, the sixth planet from the sun, is the only one with visible rings. It’s also the second largest planet in the solar system. The rings you see are actually made up of thousands of smaller ringlets, which make them visible.

Keywords: ringed planet, saturn, saturnine, outer space
Codepoints: 1FA90
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.
  • ☀️ sun
    The sun emoji is a cartoonish depiction of the galaxy’s largest star, with pointy illustrated rays coming out from the central yellow circle.
  • 🌓 first quarter moon
    The first quarter moon emoji reveals a yellowed moon half shroud in shadow on its left side.
  • 🌕 full moon
    The full moon emoji depicts the final moon phase: the full moon. In this phase, the moon is fully lit and looks like a large yellow or white circle. Use this when you’re feeling especially werewolf-ish.
  • 🌑 new moon
    The new moon emoji refers to the new moon phase that is the first of eight moon phases. In the new moon, the moon appears completely dark, not lit by the sun at all.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 🌘 waning crescent moon
    The waning crescent moon emoji depicts the moon in the phase before new moon. In this phase, the moon is only a small sliver of light, and is growing smaller.
  • 🪨 rock
    This rock emoji shows a nice, big boulder, perfect for any geological needs.
  • 🚀 rocket
    They say shoot for the moon, and you’ll land among the stars. Well, you’ll need a rocket to get there. Hopefully, you make it to the moon, though.
  • 🌒 waxing crescent moon
    The Waxing Crescent Moon emoji features a round gold or silver moon being overtaken by a dark shadow, where only a small crescent of color can be seen on the far right side.
  • 🌜 last quarter moon face
    The last quarter moon face shows a crescent moon with a sly face on it in profile. This moon emoji is looking to the right, perhaps at a star or at another planet in the galaxy.
  • 🌠 shooting star
    Make a wish! That’s a shooting star. This rare occurrence can only be seen in the night sky. Look closely at all of the stars in space and you may find one. They are supposed to be very lucky.
  • 🌌 milky way
    Look at all of the stars in the sky. The milky way galaxy is the planet earth’s home. There are so many stars in space, and many of the star formations are directly related to astrology, zodiac signs , and horoscopes. Use this emoji when talking about stars, night life, space, or the solar system.
  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • 🔭 telescope
    The telescope emoji is your ticket to a whole world of space you’ve never seen before. Use this emoji when talking about astronomy or the wonders of the universe.
  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 🌞 sun with face
    This sun with face emoji is a simple, yellow sun with facial features, as you would see drawn by a child. When the sun smiles down on you, everything is all right.
  • 🇲🇻 flag: Maldives
    The flag of Maldives emoji displays a red background with a green rectangle in the middle. Inside the rectangle sits a white half-moon.
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText