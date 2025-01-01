Home

Star

You are a truly talented star. The star emoji can be used to show achievements, talent, accomplishments. The star emoji shows a symbol of a gold star. A gold star is often used when talking about something good, like an achievement. This emoji can also be used to talk about outer space and the stars in the sky. Use this emoji when talking about achievement, stars, space, and talent. You can also use this emoji when giving something a star rating. Example: Brandy is a rising ⭐. She is so talented in her field.

Keywords: star, outer space
Codepoints: 2B50
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • 🌠 shooting star
    Make a wish! That’s a shooting star. This rare occurrence can only be seen in the night sky. Look closely at all of the stars in space and you may find one. They are supposed to be very lucky.
  • ✡️ star of David
    The Star of David is a religious symbol that is widely used in Jewish culture. The star of David emoji can be used to talk about a religious holiday like Hanukkah, a biblical teaching of King David, or a holy place like a Synagogue or Israel.
  • 🇸🇴 flag: Somalia
    The flag of Somalia emoji consists of a white five-pointed star atop a blue background.
  • 🔯 dotted six-pointed star
    The dotted six-pointed star is a mystical religious emoji in a purple box with a white star symbol in the center. It is in reference to the Hindu symbol, Shaktona.
  • 🇸🇳 flag: Senegal
    The flag of Senegal emoji consists of three vertical stripes of green, yellow, and red. In the center of the flag, on the yellow stripe, there is a green star.
  • 🌌 milky way
    Look at all of the stars in the sky. The milky way galaxy is the planet earth’s home. There are so many stars in space, and many of the star formations are directly related to astrology, zodiac signs , and horoscopes. Use this emoji when talking about stars, night life, space, or the solar system.
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.
  • ☄️ comet
    Is that a shooting star or a flaming comet in the sky? Watch out, if the comet crashes to earth it will create a huge crater. Use the comet emoji when talking about outer space and space comets.
  • 🪨 rock
    This rock emoji shows a nice, big boulder, perfect for any geological needs.
  • ☀️ sun
    The sun emoji is a cartoonish depiction of the galaxy’s largest star, with pointy illustrated rays coming out from the central yellow circle.
  • 🇳🇺 flag: Niue
    The Niue flag emoji shows a yellow background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. There is a yellow star with a blue circle surrounding it in the center of the Union Jack. There are 4 smaller stars surrounding the central star.
  • sparkles
    This bright and versatile emoji depicts gold or colorful star shaped sparkles. It can be used to communicate anything from actual sparkles, to excitement, to something being sparkling clean. The possibilities are endless.
  • 🇸🇾 flag: Syria
    The flag of Syria emoji contains three horizontal stripes of red, white, and black from top to bottom. Inside the white band are two green stars.
  • 🪐 ringed planet
    Since Saturn is the only planet with visible rings, this has got to be it. This emoji depicts the sixth planet from the sun.
  • 🌕 full moon
    The full moon emoji depicts the final moon phase: the full moon. In this phase, the moon is fully lit and looks like a large yellow or white circle. Use this when you’re feeling especially werewolf-ish.
  • 🌔 waxing gibbous moon
    The Waxing Gibbous Moon emoji features a round, yellow moon, which is mostly full and has a small, dark crescent shadow on its far left side.
  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.
  • ✴️ eight-pointed star
    The eight-pointed star emoji is a white star with eight points on an orange square backdrop. This emoji can be used along with the rest of the star emojis to create a truly sparkling message.
  • 🎑 moon viewing ceremony
    A moon viewing ceremony is a celebration which takes place in Japan each autumn to celebrate the moon’s phases. This emoji is used to refer to that celebration.

YayText