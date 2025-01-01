You are a truly talented star. The star emoji can be used to show achievements, talent, accomplishments. The star emoji shows a symbol of a gold star. A gold star is often used when talking about something good, like an achievement. This emoji can also be used to talk about outer space and the stars in the sky. Use this emoji when talking about achievement, stars, space, and talent. You can also use this emoji when giving something a star rating. Example: Brandy is a rising ⭐. She is so talented in her field.

Keywords: star, outer space

Codepoints: 2B50

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )