The eight-pointed star emoji is a shining star with eight points as opposed to the typical five. This emoji is a white symbol against an orange square background, and can be used in reference to anything having to do with sparkle, shine, or the starry sky.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.