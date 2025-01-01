The eight-pointed star emoji is a shining star with eight points as opposed to the typical five. This emoji is a white symbol against an orange square background, and can be used in reference to anything having to do with sparkle, shine, or the starry sky.

Codepoints: 2734 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )