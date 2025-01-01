Home

Plus

Plus

This emoji showcases a generic symbol, often seen in math equations when wanting to add two (or more) numbers together. When sent with a book or school emoji, you can easily tell your friends that you cannot go out with them, because you are in the middle of doing math homework. This emoticon differs in color, varying between blue, black and grey. Regardless, the “plus” is both big and bold.

Keywords: +, math, plus, sign
Codepoints: 2795
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • minus
    The minus emoji is a small black dash mark used to show the mathematical action of subtraction.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • cross mark
    The Cross Mark emoji features two large, red lines crossing one another at a diagonal, meeting in the middle to make an “X.”
  • ⚠️ warning
    The Warning emoji features a big, yellow triangle with an equally large, black exclamation point drawn in the middle of the sign.
  • ✴️ eight-pointed star
    The eight-pointed star emoji is a white star with eight points on an orange square backdrop. This emoji can be used along with the rest of the star emojis to create a truly sparkling message.
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.
  • curly loop
    Need a loop, curl, or spiral in your message? The curly loop emoji could be a good choice for you. This emoji could have many meanings. Use this when you want to describe the curl shape or refer to something that has this shape like curly hair or a knot.
  • ⁉️ exclamation question mark
    The exclamation question mark emoji shows one big red exclamation point next to a big red question mark. Also called an “interrobang,” this emoji can be used when expressing confusion at a situation, especially an extreme situation.
  • 🔺 red triangle pointed up
    Attention please, look up at the picture above this message. The red triangle pointed up emoji is a symbol that is often used as an arrow. Due to its red color, this emoji can be used as an alert, or warning about something.
  • ▫️ white small square
    A bullet point or an insult? The choice is yours! The white small square emoji can be used in place of a bullet point to create a list. It can also be used as a clever insult to call someone a “square”...a small one at that.
  • ☮️ peace symbol
    The peace symbol emoji is a purple box with a white circular symbol for peace and unity in the center. Use this emoji when chatting about your hopes for global peace or the 1960’s “hippie” movement.
  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • 🔴 red circle
    The Red Circle emoji features just what you would expect: a simple, colored in, red circle.
  • 🔻 red triangle pointed down
    The Red Triangle Pointed Down emoji features a big, bold, red triangle pointing downwards, varying in shade and detail depending on the platform.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • black circle
    Is your favorite color black? Do you need to add a bullet point to your message? The black circle is a versatile emoji that has many different uses. You could even use this emoji to represent a simple design shape or a solar eclipse.
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • ‼️ double exclamation mark
    The double exclamation mark emoji is two bold, red exclamation points side by side. Use this to really emphasize a point or provide a mega punctation for a hugely impactful sentence.

