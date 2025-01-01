This emoji showcases a generic symbol, often seen in math equations when wanting to add two (or more) numbers together. When sent with a book or school emoji, you can easily tell your friends that you cannot go out with them, because you are in the middle of doing math homework. This emoticon differs in color, varying between blue, black and grey. Regardless, the “plus” is both big and bold.

Keywords: +, math, plus, sign

Codepoints: 2795

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )