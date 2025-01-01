This isn’t the right song, please play the last track. The last track button emoji shows a square with two small white left facing arrows pointing towards a small white rectangle. You’ve probably seen this symbol on your music device. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when talking about music, a stereo, radio, or song, artist or album. Example: Kenny, play the last song. ⏮ That’s my favorite.

Codepoints: 23EE FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )