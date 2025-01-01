This emoji is a sideways triangle which usually lives inside a square. It’s the play button! You’ve seen it on your favorite movies, streamed TV shows, and audio players. One tip of the triage point to the right, which means it’s time to move forward. When used metaphorically, the play button emoji can be a source of motivation that means “get started!”
