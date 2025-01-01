Faster! Speed it up, I need to power through this audiobook. The fast up button shows a square with two white arrows in the center pointing up. The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Use this emoji if you need to talk about speeding up the audio of a lecture, audio book, song or video. Example: Did you record Ms. B’s class? I want to listen to it at a faster speed. ⏫
