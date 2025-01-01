This emoji is reminiscent of an old-school radio, which was oftentimes playing broadcasting stations and jazz (as seen in every old film.) This particular radio hasn’t been in use for many years and can be a collectors item to some people. Send this to your friends when you want to go antique shopping!
