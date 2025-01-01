The cinema emoji is a white symbol of a professional film camera, similar to the movie camera emoji, against a grey square background. This emoji can be used as a stand-in for a movie or movie theater, or when discussing what film you’ll watch next at your film club.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.