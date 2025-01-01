Snap a pic and don’t forget to smile. The camera emoji is used to talk about taking pictures. The camera emoji shows a small rectangular point and shoot camera with a round lens. The color and style of the camera emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The camera emoji is often associated with pictures, portraits and photography. Use this emoji if you are talking about taking photos or need someone to take a photo for you. Example: Jimmy is taking the school 📷 today at 6pm. Wear blue!

Copy

Keywords: camera, video

Codepoints: 1F4F7

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )