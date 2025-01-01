Home

Old key

This key can unlock the chest holding very valuable treasure. It’s an old key, so you know the treasure is antique and will be worth a lot more now than it was back then. The old key emoji shows an antique style key with an open hole at the top of it. The old fashioned key can give off a feeling of the past, something antique and something valuable. Use this emoji when talking about something old like a chest, something worth a lot of old money, or a clue to information. Example: Grandma’s chest can only be opened with the 🗝 she wears around her neck.

Codepoints: 1F5DD FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🔑 key
    Do you hold the key to the lock? Without the key we can’t get in. The key can be the symbol of an actual key or a metamorphic key, used to unlock information about something, someone, or yourself.
  • 🔒 locked
    The locked emoji shows a metal padlock in a fully locked position. If you see this on a door or locker, you’d better have the combination, or you’re not getting in!
  • 🔓 unlocked
    It’s unlocked so you don’t need a key. The unlocked emoji is used to express that something is unlocked and doesn’t need a key or password. You have full access.
  • 🔏 locked with pen
    The locked with pen emoji is comprised of both a locked metal padlock and a pen. It can be used to refer to security in general or passwords.
  • 🔐 locked with key
    The Locked with Key emoji features a gold or silver padlock, locked tightly with a large key situated right next to the lock.
  • 👛 purse
    Never open a purse without permission. There could be some value items inside like money, coins, makeup, jewelry, and other belongings. The purse is also a major fashion statement and the emoji can be a symbol for fashion or style.
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • ⚔️ crossed swords
    The Crossed Swords emoji feature two serious looking blades, coming together and crossing over each other in an “X” shape.
  • 📷 camera
    Say cheese! The camera emoji is used to talk about taking pictures. Cameras are tools for photographers. Make sure you look your best for the portrait.
  • 🛠️ hammer and wrench
    What tools do you have in your toolbox? If you are building something you’ll most likely need a hammer and a wrench. Use the hammer and wrench emoji when talking about your next construction project, fixing something, or tools.
  • 🧤 gloves
    Always stay protected and warm with a pair of cozy gloves. The gloves emoji can represent a variety of gloves such as cleaning gloves, gardening gloves, or cold weather gloves for the winter months. Keep your hands warm, dry, and clean with a pair of gloves.
  • 📖 open book
    If you like to talk a lot and share everything, someone might call you an open book. It’s probably a compliment if you read in between the lines. The open book emoji shows a book that is wide open. It is typically used in conversations about reading or literature. It can also be used to refer to someone who is an open book.
  • 🔗 link
    Let’s link up later and hang out! The link emoji shows two links of a chain. It can be used to talk about a chain, a social connection, a romantic pair, or even professional networking connections. This emoji could also be used to talk about a web link.
  • 😮 face with open mouth
    Oh My Gosh, did you see that? I’m in awe, that was breathtaking. Use the face with open mouth emoji when you are so shocked at the sight of something that your mouth drops open. This emoji is also used to show fear or panic.
  • 💼 briefcase
    The briefcase emoji features a masculine, brown (possibly leather) bag, with a small handle and a closing mechanism, a lock or latch of some sort, to keep the case closed.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 💍 ring
    If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it. Getting engaged to be married? A lucky woman may get a ring with a big diamond to show off her new marriage. Use this emoji when talking about proposals, engagement, diamonds and expensive jewelry.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • ↘️ down-right arrow
    The down-right arrow points to the lower right corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • 🎒 backpack
    Also known as a book-bag or knapsack, the backpack is a bag for books that you pack on your back.

