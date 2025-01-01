This key can unlock the chest holding very valuable treasure. It’s an old key, so you know the treasure is antique and will be worth a lot more now than it was back then. The old key emoji shows an antique style key with an open hole at the top of it. The old fashioned key can give off a feeling of the past, something antique and something valuable. Use this emoji when talking about something old like a chest, something worth a lot of old money, or a clue to information. Example: Grandma’s chest can only be opened with the 🗝 she wears around her neck.
