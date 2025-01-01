Can you fix it? Grab some tools. The hammer and wrench emoji shows a metal wrench and a handheld hammer crossing each other like an “X”. The hammer and wrench emoji is usually associated with tools, construction, fixing something and building projects. This emoji can also be used when talking about a “tool”, which is slang for a person that is self-absorbed. Use this emoji when you are ready to get started on your next DIY (do it yourself) project. Example: This weekend, we’re putting together the bookshelf. 🛠Don’t make any plans.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.