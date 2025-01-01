Home

Hammer and wrench

Can you fix it? Grab some tools. The hammer and wrench emoji shows a metal wrench and a handheld hammer crossing each other like an “X”. The hammer and wrench emoji is usually associated with tools, construction, fixing something and building projects. This emoji can also be used when talking about a “tool”, which is slang for a person that is self-absorbed. Use this emoji when you are ready to get started on your next DIY (do it yourself) project. Example: This weekend, we’re putting together the bookshelf. 🛠Don’t make any plans.

Codepoints: 1F6E0 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🧰 toolbox
    If you are a builder you probably have a toolbox in your shed filled with tools to make that idea come to life. Whether you are talking about physical tools or metaphorical tools, this emoji can come in handy!
  • 🔧 wrench
    Hey there Mr. or Mrs. fix it, a wrench may come in handy when you are working on your next project. While this emoji is one size fits all, make sure you have the right size for your bolts!
  • 🔨 hammer
    A hammer is a heavy tool used to pound nails into a surface. In texting, this emoji may be used to really nail in your point.
  • ⚒️ hammer and pick
    Not to be confused for the hammer or pick emojis, this is the hammer and pick emoji. Featuring both tools in the shape of an X, these tools are used by miners.
  • ⛏️ pick
    Looking for gold or just trying to get rid of some rocks? You’ll probably need a pickaxe. The pick emoji is used when talking about excavation and mining. Who knows you might find diamonds, silver or gold!
  • 🪛 screwdriver
    The screwdriver emoji isn’t the most common, but is definitely an integral addition to any toolkit. Send this to a friend when they complain that they need a hand building their new furniture and see if it does the trick.
  • 🔑 key
    Do you hold the key to the lock? Without the key we can’t get in. The key can be the symbol of an actual key or a metamorphic key, used to unlock information about something, someone, or yourself.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🔩 nut and bolt
    In the middle of a construction project? Needing to put something together? Wanting to get a little saucy and punny? Then, this image of a nut and bolt is right for you.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 🔒 locked
    The locked emoji shows a metal padlock in a fully locked position. If you see this on a door or locker, you’d better have the combination, or you’re not getting in!
  • 🔦 flashlight
    The flashlight emoji may be shown at different angles, in different colors, and at different levels of lit-ness, but one thing maintains: you have to have one on hand in case of a power outage!
  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • 🗜️ clamp
    This emoji is a clamp, also known as a vice. The clamp is a tool that tightens on materials to secure them together.
  • 🦯 white cane
    The world can be a dangerous place for those who are blind. A white cane is a vital tool for those who are visually impaired to get around by themselves. Don’t turn a blind eye to someone with a white cane, if they need assistance help them out.
  • 🛰️ satellite
    Welcome to outer space. This is where a satellite lives. It orbits, collects information and acts as a tool for communication for people around the world.
  • 🪜 ladder
    If you are climbing the corporate ladder, trying to change a lightbulb, or maybe are quite literally on a ladder, send this one out to your friends.
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.
  • 🗝️ old key
    You have the key, now go find the chest so you can open it for the treasure. An old key is often used to talk about something antique or old fashioned. It can also be used metaphorically to speak on the key to unlocking information.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.

YayText