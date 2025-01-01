Can you fix it? Grab some tools. The hammer and wrench emoji shows a metal wrench and a handheld hammer crossing each other like an “X”. The hammer and wrench emoji is usually associated with tools, construction, fixing something and building projects. This emoji can also be used when talking about a “tool”, which is slang for a person that is self-absorbed. Use this emoji when you are ready to get started on your next DIY (do it yourself) project. Example: This weekend, we’re putting together the bookshelf. 🛠Don’t make any plans.

Codepoints: 1F6E0 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )