Looking to mine some gold, grab your pickaxe. The pick emoji shows a pickaxe with a long skinny handle and a head with two sharp pointed ends. The pick emoji is often associated with excavation and mining. It’s a construction tool used to break up hard rocks that block access to minerals like natural gas, gold, silver, and even oil. Use this emoji when talking about mining. Example: Joe, grab the ⛏ and bring it over here. These rocks are blocking the path to the gold.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.