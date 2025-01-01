Looking to mine some gold, grab your pickaxe. The pick emoji shows a pickaxe with a long skinny handle and a head with two sharp pointed ends. The pick emoji is often associated with excavation and mining. It’s a construction tool used to break up hard rocks that block access to minerals like natural gas, gold, silver, and even oil. Use this emoji when talking about mining. Example: Joe, grab the ⛏ and bring it over here. These rocks are blocking the path to the gold.

Codepoints: 26CF FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )