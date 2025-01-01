The hammer emoji is one of the many emojis you’ll find in the tool section, or in real life may be found in your dad’s toolbox. In real life a hammer may be used to pound nails into wood, but in the emoji world the hammer can be used to refer to any kind of woodworking or heavy labor.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.