The hammer emoji is one of the many emojis you’ll find in the tool section, or in real life may be found in your dad’s toolbox. In real life a hammer may be used to pound nails into wood, but in the emoji world the hammer can be used to refer to any kind of woodworking or heavy labor.

Copy

Keywords: hammer, tool

Codepoints: 1F528

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )