Are you mining or venturing into a cave? The hammer and pick emoji might be the one for you. While these tools are used in mining, the emoji can be used for communicating anything related to construction, tools, or even sculpture. If you’re chiseling marble, ice, or rock, you’re going to need a hammer and pick.

Copy

Codepoints: 2692 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )