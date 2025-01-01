Are you mining or venturing into a cave? The hammer and pick emoji might be the one for you. While these tools are used in mining, the emoji can be used for communicating anything related to construction, tools, or even sculpture. If you’re chiseling marble, ice, or rock, you’re going to need a hammer and pick.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.