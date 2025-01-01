This emoji shows two sets of chains placed adjacent to one another. The chains in question are silver or grey toned, as they are made of metal. The links that make up the chain interlock with one another, giving it a rope-like appearance. This emoji is often used as a sexual innuendo, for obvious reasons.

Codepoints: 26D3 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )