This emoji is the same across virtually every platform and provider. A white outline of a simple checkmark is encased in a green box. This symbolizes “correct!” and is a great way to tell someone they are right about something or someone.

Keywords: ✓, button, check, mark

Codepoints: 2705

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )