This emoji is seen either within a blue box (usually featuring white lettering spelling “TOP”) or without one (with either grey or blue lettering spelling the same word.) Regardless of appearance, the purpose of the emoji, which is often seen in browsers, is to easily scroll to the top of the webpage. It is also seen across social media platforms as a way to boost a post.
