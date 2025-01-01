The eject button emoji depicts a white triangle and rectangle that symbolizes the ejection process in many electronics. Use this emoji when you’re removing a USB or CD rom, or when you’re in an uncomfortable situation, like a bad date, and need a friend to bail you out.
