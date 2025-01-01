Home

Eject button

The eject button emoji depicts a white triangle and rectangle that symbolizes the ejection process in many electronics. Use this emoji when you’re removing a USB or CD rom, or when you’re in an uncomfortable situation, like a bad date, and need a friend to bail you out.

Codepoints: 23CF FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • 🔢 input numbers
    The input numbers emoji shows the numbers 1, 2, 3, and (sometimes) 4 in white against a grey or blue box background. This emoji can be used when talking about mental math or calculators.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🔳 white square button
    The white square button emoji is a white outlined square with a black center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • 🔤 input latin letters
    The input Latin letters emoji shows the alphabetic “a, b, c” in lowercase on a grey box background. Use this emoji when talking about preschool or the ABC’s.
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • 🇳🇵 flag: Nepal
    The Nepal flag emoji shows 2 red triangular figures attached vertically with a blue outline. There is a white half-moon emblem and half sun combination icon towards the lower portion of the top triangle and a white 12-point sun centered in the middle of the lower triangle.
  • ⏸️ pause button
    The pause button emoji shows a white pause symbol overlaid on a box, which varies in color depending on the platform you’re on. Use this emoji when you need a quick time out or “pause!”
  • ✳️ eight-spoked asterisk
    This emoji is the eight-spoked asterisk. It’s the large version of the regular asterisk symbol, which looks like *.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.

