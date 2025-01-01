The CL button is a red square emoji with the bolded letters “CL” featured in white. This emoji refers to the “clear” button that used to be common on electronic products like phones and calculators. Use it when you’ve made a mistake that you’d like to undo or “clear” from the record.
